close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

2 killed over property dispute in Bara

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

BARA: Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries when two groups exchanged fire in Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Friday, official and local sources said.

They said Haji Khyal Afridi and Haji Sail Khan groups traded fire over a years-long property dispute. As a result, two persons identified as Haji Sail Khan and Muhammad Saddique were killed on the spot while Khyal Khan and Jabbar sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the hospital in Peshawar. The police reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested two accused.

JAMRUD: A student was killed, official sources said. They said that armed men opened fire on Ahmed Atif, student of 10th grade, in Ghundi area in Jamrud tehsil over a property dispute, leaving him dead on the spot. Acting promptly, the Khassadar personnel arrested one of the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar