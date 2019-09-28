2 killed over property dispute in Bara

BARA: Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries when two groups exchanged fire in Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Friday, official and local sources said.

They said Haji Khyal Afridi and Haji Sail Khan groups traded fire over a years-long property dispute. As a result, two persons identified as Haji Sail Khan and Muhammad Saddique were killed on the spot while Khyal Khan and Jabbar sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the hospital in Peshawar. The police reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested two accused.

JAMRUD: A student was killed, official sources said. They said that armed men opened fire on Ahmed Atif, student of 10th grade, in Ghundi area in Jamrud tehsil over a property dispute, leaving him dead on the spot. Acting promptly, the Khassadar personnel arrested one of the accused.