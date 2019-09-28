Replies by adviser to CM

Treasury benches face tough time from Opp

By Nisar Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly faced a tough time on Friday when the opposition refused to accept the replies of their questions by Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, Bahadur Khan of the Awami National Party raised a question about the nonpayment to contractors of school buildings in his constituency in Lower Dir.

Adviser to CM on Education Ziaullah Bangash tried to answer but Khushdil Khan of the ANP objected. He pointed out to the speaker that the adviser was not authorised to answer the questions under the rules of business. Other opposition members supported his stance.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani requested the opposition to allow the adviser to respond as he had made preparations to answer the questions.

He also cited a ruling by the former speaker late Abdul Akbar Khan, saying the ex-speaker had once said that he was running the House business 80 percent on psychology and 20 percent on rules of business.

Law Minister Barrister Sultan Muhammad said under Article 57 and 93 of the Constitution, there was a provision and adviser can reply if speaker exercised his authority. He said under rule 130, the cabinet was collectively responsible and an adviser was part of the cabinet.

The minister argued that the speaker under the rule of business 240 and 41 can give his ruling, allowing the adviser to reply to the questions. The speaker said he wanted to run the House business with consensus instead of giving the ruling.

He requested the opposition to allow replies by the adviser as 25,000 photocopies of the questions have been made and the amount spent on it would go waste if questions were not replied to. The opposition leader agreed and accepted the speaker’s plea.

However, the situation turned ugly once again when Ziaullah Bangash said he would reply just on the speaker’s order but not accept the opposition version. Mushtaq Ghani told the adviser the opposition was not ready to listen to him due to his (adviser) rude behaviour.

The speaker warned the ministers he will prorogue the session in future if the minister concerned was not present to respond to the questions about his department. He said this when he called finance minister to respond to a question but he had left the House.

Mushtaq Ghani said in future a minister would have to send an application if he was not in a position to attend the session. Finding secretaries of some department missing in the Officers Gallery, the speaker also warned that the chief secretary would have to arrive in person if officers of the department below the level of additional secretary were not present in the assembly.

The speaker expressed anguish over a complaint about not providing the hard copy of the agenda by Nighat Orakzai of the PPP and said incompetent people were in the Assembly Secretariat.

Later, while speaking on a point of order, Khushdil Khan of the ANP complained that the governor and chief minister were going to inaugurate a college in his constituency which was established by the ANP government and classes were already taking place there.

He as well as the ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak warned they would not allow the governor and the chief minister to inaugurate the college and hold a public rally.

They warned of peaceful protest and asked the administration not to allow inauguration of the building and holding of public meeting there as the college had already been inaugurated and classes had commenced in the building constructed by the ANP government.