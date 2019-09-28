close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2019

Illegal business of hundi protested

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A local organisation staged a protest in Khyber Bazaar against the illegal business of hundi and hawala.

Led by Saeed Dilawar, the Build Pakistan Movement activists demanded action against the money laundering and hundi business under which a large number of people send and receive money from abroad. They asked the agencies concerned to take action against those involved in the illegal business that is weakening the economy of the country.

