Dengue awareness walk held Anglo Arabic School

Rawalpindi:An anti-dengue awareness walk was organised by the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) & Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Chairman Arif Abbasi led the walk, says a press release. He was flanked by Old Boys Association President Amad ul Hassan Abbasi, General Secretary Nisar Ahmad, senior executive members Nisar Nazish, Abdul Waheed Malik and Irfan Azan. Principal Manzoor Hussain, SMT members, teachers and students attended the walk in large numbers.

After recitation from Holy Quran, Principal Manzoor Hussain welcomed the guests. Mohammad Sarim, a student of 10th class shared some facts about dengue with the participants of the walk.

After the informative session, the walk began amid rain. Students were carrying banners and placards inscribed with information about dengue. During the course of the walk, school teacher, Amanullah informed the participants about dengue. Old Boys Association President Amad-ul-Hassan Abbasi spoke about dengue and precautionary measures against it.

In the end, RDA Chairman, Arif Abbasi appreciated the arrangement of the walk amid downpour and wrote down his thoughts in the visitors book.