New MOs undergo professional attitude and ethics training at PIMS

Islamabad: The newly recruited medical officers (MOs) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) underwent the first training session that was carried out as an initiative by the Psychiatry Department at PIMS with the topics including professional attitude, ethics and prescribing of opiates and benzodiazepines.

The session was inaugurated by Chairperson Psychiatry Department Professor Rizwan Taj who opined that the new medical officers need to undergo series of training sessions to enhance and improve the patient care and become better and successful professionals.

He enlightened the audience with his talk on opiates and benzodiazepine usage. He stated that these are widely abused as variety is available with poor pharmacy control and causes physical and psychological dependence.

He added that the risk of addiction, overdose and death remains very high when prescribed these drugs unnecessarily while misuse of the drug is high in addicts, patients with addictions. It is important that Benzodiazepines are generally used to treat anxiety, seizures, and insomnia. Benzodiazepines are effective for treating a range of psychological and neurological disorders, due to its effects on the neurons that trigger stress and anxiety reactions.

Professor Taj emphasised that we need safe and more effective pain treatment and should counsel the patient regarding hazards of opioid treatment. Best not to prescribe unless absolutely necessary, he said.

There was a detailed interactive session on Medical Ethics & Professional Attitude in Healthcare Professionals. The importance of ethics was highlighted by the speakers. It was shared with audience that medical ethics comprises moral principles and describes the roles of conduct in relation to healthcare. It deals with right and wrong aspects of certain actions.

The speakers said that studying ethics is important to produce doctors who should serve people by respecting their rights and by being fair. Medical health professionals need to understand good ethical principles and values which form the basis of good medical practice. Also there is a need to know the main professional and legal obligation of doctors in our country.

Professor Taj said doctors, nurses, medical laboratory technicians, ambulance drivers, hospital guards, clerks and everyone who comes in a healthcare team is responsible to follow medical ethics to become a true professional.

A true professional is one who performs at a consistently higher level than others. To conclude it was shared with medical officers that as ethical issues are important so we must constantly remind ourselves of the code of conducts and ensure we do the right thing. Professionalism should be part of the formal curriculum.

Executive Director PIMS Professor Ansar Maqsood appreciated the training and said all medical officers will undergo these training and other topics will be included. We need a workforce, which serves the needy poor population visiting PIMS in a hope of the best care, he said. Professor Taj said future trainings would include stress management, anger management, team building, emotional intelligence and time management.