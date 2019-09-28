close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Inland Revenue Service probationers visit Lok Virsa

Islamabad

Islamabad:The trainees of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Friday.

On arrival under the country study tour programme, the delegation of 42 probationary officers along with three faculty members were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum).

The museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan. The museum not only documents the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan but also projects cultures of other friendly countries that share similarities with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States.

The delegates took a keen interest in the dioramas especially the Hall of Antiquity and Continuity, truck art, hall of ballads and romances and musical heritage gallery.

