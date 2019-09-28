HEC forms committee to address medical education challenges

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has established a Committee to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the entire spectrum of medical education in the country, including undergraduate education, graduate education, clinical certification, health research and research oriented education, adoption of international standards, and addressing equivalence and certification issues in other countries.

The committee will be headed by the Chairman HEC, and will include representatives of the Ministry of Health, PMDC, CPSP, and universities providing medical education. This was decided at a meeting of the heads of key health education institutions in the country including Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC.

The meeting took note of the recent de-recognition of some Pakistani medical degrees by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and constitute a five-member delegation to resolve the matter with Saudi authorities. The delegation will comprise of representatives of the medical universities in addition to HEC.

It was discussed that recently there were instances in which Pakistanis who have MD/MS degrees have been removed from their services and were asked to leave the country. It was noted that although few Pakistani medical universities have already shared their syllabi, monitoring and evaluation system and other documents with relevant authorities, however, there is a need to take up this issue collectively.

The meeting also reviewed the experience of Pakistani students studying in medical colleges in other countries and the current additional requirements for them when they return to Pakistan. The participants expressed gratitude to HEC for taking lead on an important matter that is affecting Pakistan’s medical degree holders working in Saudi Arabia.