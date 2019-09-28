Rights activist call for protection of children from abuse, trafficking

Islamabad:Rights activists on Friday urged parliament to play central role in creating political will and strengthening coordination mechanism across departments, institutes and service providers to protect children from abuse and trafficking. They called for constitution of National Commission for Child.

They were speaking at a meeting organized by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) to discuss the HRCP’s report of a fact finding mission formed to investigate the recent incidents in Chunian, Kasur in which four bodies of children were discovered from a ditch. At the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Development Research and Corresponding Capabilities Amjad Nazeer gave a detailed presentation on ‘Street Children, Child Vulnerability and Child Protection Mechanisms.

He said that from 2010 to 2017, at least 22,528 cases of child sexual abuses were reported and about 10 children were raped every day with an 11 per cent increase from 2017 to 2018 whereas 70 per cent of the crime against children occur in rural areas. In 2019, 7 children per day abused with 1304 total victims of child abuse.

He said that street children inhale intoxicants 75 – 80 per cent and 31 per cent of girls are married before they turn 18. Amjad shared Dr Khalid of Psychiatry Department of Children Hospital Rawalpindi treated 1500 children in last 10 years, around 150 children per year. There are around 1.2 – 1.5 street children.

He said that no specialized official agency collects and analyses age cum gender segregated data of children with no specific information available on the street, off the street, going missing, domestic workers and trafficked children.

He recommended that domestic and home-based labour or children in agriculture sector be created under the Child Labour Law. Besides that, rigorous family planning moves sounds essential as average family size of such families is 7.6 and National Strategic Framework against trafficking of migrants and TIP must be implemented.

Amjad stressed the need to hold institutions and officials accountable for complicity or irresponsibility for mishandling such crimes. But most importantly, he said that comprehensive data required for all measures, all categories and all areas. Besides that, the need to increase the number of child protection centre and budget allocation was stressed at the meeting. They participants suggested FIA to establish a mechanism for cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to enable joint or multi-agency investigations,