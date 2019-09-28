Fine arts scholarship programme ordered

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday reviewed the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent and Scholarship for neglected areas.

Chairing a meeting here, the minister said subjects of Fine Arts were being totally neglected so there was a need for introducing the 'Fine Arts and Culture Scholarship Programme' whose scholarship amount should be handsome enough to meet all incurring expenditure.

The minister suggested to bring in the Nursing Scholarship Programme to strengthen the nursing profession through the provision of financial assistance to talented nurses for Bachelor in Nursing (BSN) and Master in Nursing (MSN) programmes.

Shafqat Mahmood asked the authorities to focus on the Intermediate Scholarship Programme and enhance the size of allocations for inter-level students either boarders or non-boarders. He ordered the creation of a new category to deal with hardship cases.

"This scholarship programme will focus on orphans, special students, children of martyrs and victims of natural calamities," he said. The minister said a slab would be specified for least developed districts.

He also ordered special attention on the award of scholarships to the students of erstwhile FATA and Balochistan. The minister said the aim of awarding scholarships was to ensure that no one lags behind in education due to financial restrictions.