Tourism Day marked amid tourism promotion pledge

Islamabad: While marking the World Tourism Day, Hashoo Group deputy chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani reaffirmed a strong commitment towards boosting tourism and hospitality in Pakistan.

“As the pioneers of hospitality in Pakistan, we know that tourism has immense potential and tapping into this potential, we are expanding our hospitality portfolio massively to support Pakistan in emerging as one of the preferred destinations of the world,” he said.

Hashwani said the Hashoo Group was currently in the process of opening new five-star hotels in Mirpur, Malam Jabba, Multan and Hayatabad under the Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts brand.

He said expansion of the Hotel One brand across the country was also under way. “With the opening of these new hotels, the Hashoo Group will be creating new employment opportunities in the industry as well as training human resource with the tools and skillset and expertise required in the hospitality industry worldwide,” he said.

The Hashoo Group deputy chairman said the Hashoo Foundation served as a source of imparting vocational training to thousands of professionals willing to enhance their skillset in the hospitality industry.

“The launch of Hashoo School of Hospitality Management will soon provide a platform for training Pakistan’s hospitality leaders of the future,” he said. Hashwani said in addition to becoming the official sponsor of the country’s biggest travel expo, the Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM), the Hashoo Group was also the hospitality partner of PTM. He said the PTM scheduled to take place in Karachi Expo Centre from October 8 to October 10 this year was expected to draw thousands of local and international visitors.