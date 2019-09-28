Young doctors postpone one strike and brace for another!

Islamabad: While the young doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Friday postposed their ongoing protest for 20 days on the Secretary Health’s assurance that their demands would be met on the Prime Minister’s return to Pakistan, the alleged manhandling of KP’s health community including doctors and allied staff the same day prompted them to hold another protest; this time, to condemn the “disgusting” action of the KP government and to express solidarity with the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) of KPK.

In a statement issued on Friday, All Pakistan Young Doctors Association and GHA has strongly condemned the KPK Police for use of teargas and lathi-charge against peaceful protestors representing the medical community, and has termed the action as barbaric, non-democratic, and inhuman.

Meanwhile, a press conference was scheduled at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) late Friday night to announce a nationwide strike against the government’s action. The press conference was to be attended by doctors from all provinces of Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Islamabad, as well as office-bearers of YDA, paramedics, and nurses.

Protesting doctors at PIMS raised slogans like ‘Terrorism in the name of MTI,’ and ‘We reject the IMF Agenda and MTI’ immediately after the KP incident. They also resorted to use of abusive language against Dr. Burki whose reform agenda for health is being implemented.