Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Turkish, Malaysian leaders lauded

Lahore

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo an and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for raising strong voices in favour of liberating the besieged people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir from Delhi’s occupation during their addresses to the United Nations General Assembly.

“People of Pakistan are thankful and pay tribute to Turkish and Malaysian leaders for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN,” said JI leader Hafiz Idrees in a joint statement with other leaders. JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch said the dual face of western world was completely exposed. The western leaders, he said, pretended to be the champion of human rights but kept mum when it came to the cruelties being unleashed on Muslims.

