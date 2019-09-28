Jimmy Engineer to display artwork abroad

LAHORE:World-renowned Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has proceeded on yet another goodwill tour of number of foreign countries to display his creative artwork and continue projecting positive, moderate, progressive and peace-loving image of Pakistan and its people before the comity of nations while inter-acting with artists and art-lovers from different walks of life and speaking at various fora. In the first leg of his current foreign tour, he has reached London. According to the reports, he visited Pakistan High Commission there and called on Pakistan High Commissioner Muhammad Nafeez Zakaria.

He apprised Pakistan High Commissioner of his artistic and other activities at home and abroad. Pakistan High Commissioner appreciated his efforts to promote positive, moderate, progressive and pace-loving image of Pakistan and its people through his art and inter-action with people from all walks of life in foreign countries as a true, committed and dedicated son of Pakistan. He said that Jimmy Engineer is a great artist whose work is greatly appreciated not only in Pakistan but also abroad. From London, Jimmy Engineer will proceed to Canada and after his artistic and other commitments there during couple of weeks stay there, he will proceed to Houston, USA, where he will spend some time with his elderly parents before returning to Pakistan in February 2020.