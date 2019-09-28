Street theatre revived

LAHORE :The Lahore Arts Council has revived the rich tradition of street theatre by launching a new series called Alhamra-on-Wheel." The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will present theatre plays at various locations across the City on different topics. The first play of the new series Jahaiz Aik Lanat was presented at Jilani Park, Jail Road, on Friday. The people not only attended the event with great enthusiasm but also greatly appreciated the LAC’s initiative.

The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam. The play's characters sent a message to the audience through their great acting and dialogue that if “we are determined, our society can get rid of this evil masculine act.”

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that "Alhamra-on-Wheel" was being launched to provide quality entertainment to the people of Lahore. He stated this kind of motivational programmes would continue for the masses. This is a concrete step towards the revival of street theatre. He said the viewers were conveyed “We can save our family system from ruin by getting rid of dowry's curse.” The increasing tendency of depression and divorce rate in society can be eliminated by educating the people on dowry's curse.

The audience, after watching the drama, called the initiative of LAC outstanding and said the arts council administration deserved congratulations.