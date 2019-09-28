Students visit UE

With the joint collaboration of University of Education, Inter-Universities Consortium and American Institute of Pakistan Studies, a group of students belonging to different universities around the globe, visited University of Education and attended a seminar titled “Experience Sharing Dialogue on Campus Life.”

While welcoming the visiting students, University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said in today’s world the role of universities in building societies and economies was gaining momentum.