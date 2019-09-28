Students visit UE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the joint collaboration of University of Education, Inter-Universities Consortium and American Institute of Pakistan Studies, a group of students belonging to different universities around the globe, visited University of Education and attended a seminar titled “Experience Sharing Dialogue on Campus Life.”
While welcoming the visiting students, University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said in today’s world the role of universities in building societies and economies was gaining momentum.
