Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Students visit UE

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

With the joint collaboration of University of Education, Inter-Universities Consortium and American Institute of Pakistan Studies, a group of students belonging to different universities around the globe, visited University of Education and attended a seminar titled "Experience Sharing Dialogue on Campus Life."

While welcoming the visiting students, University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said in today's world the role of universities in building societies and economies was gaining momentum.

