Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

US flayed for backing India

Lahore

September 28, 2019

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has said the apathy of US President Trump towards Pakistan and Muslims reflects his connivance with Hindus and Jews.

Participation of President Trump in “Howdy Modi” event and backing the Indian narrative in his speech in Houston is a clear indication that the US is totally backing India on Kashmir, said the TI ameer in a statement on Friday, adding the US was not a well-wisher of Pakistan and Muslims of the world. He welcomed the initiative by Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to launch a joint TV channel for rebutting the venomous propaganda by the West against Islam and for enlightening the world particularly the people of Europe and the US about the real teachings of Islam.

