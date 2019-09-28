Crackdown on drug pushers continues

LAHORE:The crackdown launched by the Lahore police on drug pushers in and around the educational institutions entered the sixth day on Friday. Police have registered 258 cases and arrested 266 drug peddlers so far.

Cop dies: A police official accidentally lost his life in his rented room in the Qila Gujjar Singh area on Friday. The deceased identified as Nazar Muhammad hailed from Gujranwala and served as a driver at police lines. He lived in a rented room along with other colleagues. On the day of the incident, he accidentally slipped while going to the washroom and bumped his head against a running air cooler, resulting in his death.

Man dies: A 50-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the Nawankot area on Friday. The deceased has identified as Khadim Hussain of the Nawankot area. He had taken food and fallen unconscious. He was removed to hospital where he died. Police suspected that some poisonous substance claimed his life. The body was removed to morgue.

Pak Navy officer: Central Punjab Pakistan Navy Commander Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas called on the inspector general of police, Punjab, at Central Police Office on Friday. Different issues of mutual interest, including security, law and order, were discussed in the meeting. Information sharing and exchange of training instructors were also discussed so that capacity building of the force could be enhanced. The IG briefed the commander of Central Punjab, Pakistan Navy about the modern IT projects of Punjab police.

Traffic awareness camp: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) set up a traffic awareness camp near Thokar Niaz Baig on Friday. The sector commander of the police distributed free helmets and awareness pamphlets among the citizens. Meanwhile, the Traffic Education Unit and road safety officers delivered lectures at different places regarding safe journey and traffic awareness. As many as 961 lectures were delivered in mosques, churches, academies, bus stands and taxi stands besides 29 seminars in the current month.

accident: A 28-year-old man died after being hit by a crane at Karool Ghatti near Shalimar Link Road on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ali Hassan, son of Hussain. He was struck and injured by a crane at a construction site on Karool Ghatti. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was removed to morgue.