Warrants for singer in reptile case

LAHORE:A local court Friday issued bailable warrants for the arrest of singer Rabi Pirzada. She was being investigated for taking pictures and videos with reptiles and keeping them at her salon in the City. She did not appear before the court on Friday which led the judge to issue her warrants.

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department presented the challan against her in the court. On September 2, she posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she can be seen holding a snake with more snakes and a crocodile in the frame. All these are gifts for Indian PM Narendra Modi, she said. My friends will feast on you.

If convicted the singer can be imprisoned for up to five years and will have to pay a fine. She has claimed that the reptiles don’t belong to her and she had rented them for the video. The next hearing will be held on October 11. The judge said the singer must be presented at the hearing.