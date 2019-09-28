Four acquitted in hostel attack case

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court has acquitted for lack of evidence four men convicted on charges of carrying out a terrorist attack in 2012 on a jail wardens training camp here in Samanabad.

The attack on a private hostel had killed 10 and injured as many under-training employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prisons department. An anti-terrorism court in 2015 awarded death penalty on 21 counts to the convicts, including Karamat, Abdul Hafeez, Afzal and Zulfiqar. The convicts had challenged their sentence before the high court. Representing the appellants before a two-judge bench, Advocate Usman Naseem argued that the trial court awarded the punishment despite the prosecution failed to produce any direct and cogent evidence against them.

He pointed out that the police had arrested them from Minar-e-Pakistan ground in a false case of possessing explosive material and had not disclosed their arrest until then chief justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice on applications by families of missing persons. He said joint identification parade of the appellants was held by the police while the law of evidence did not allow this practice. He said the injured persons failed to identify the appellants and the finger prints of the appellants did not match with the samples taken from the crime scene.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, who headed the bench, expressed serious displeasure over the prosecution for carrying out a faulty investigation. He observed that a joint investigation team had conducted the investigation of the occurrence but the fundamental flaws suggested that it was held by a sub-inspector. Justice Khan lamented that courts faced criticism when convicts were acquitted due to incompetency and faulty investigation by the prosecution.