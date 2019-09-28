Sewage issues

I have been living in Karachi for the last 18 years and if there is one problem that has not been solved, it is the sewage issue. It is so disgusting to see sewerage water on main roads and near different pathways. This contaminated water gives rise to a number of harmful diseases and makes it difficult for people to live their lives.

We cannot hold only the government responsible for this problem; rather the people themselves do not try to keep their environment clean either. The sewerage system is worst in Lyari, Akhtar Colony and Mehmoodabad. The higher authorities controlling these areas are making very little effort to solve this issue. It is high time the government took some action regarding this problem.

Furqan Muhammad Khan

Karachi