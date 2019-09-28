Poor roads

The road leading from our village Nali Chak Sirkikhel to Serai Naurang city via Akbar Killa in the Lakki Marwat district is in an extremely poor condition since long. It is full of deep cavities, which pose risks to the commuters and vehicles plying on it. The bridges constructed at various points are not strong enough to bear the load of the passing vehicles. During rains, much water is accumulated at various points, which impedes all movement from the village to the city and vice versa.

Several promises were made by our political representatives during the election campaign for repair and construction of the road, but to no avail. We also approached the district administration and the district Nazim Lakki Marwat (Iqbal Hussain) with the request to put mere stones or gravel on the road without blacktopping it. He also gave us full throat assurance that he had already reached an agreement with an NGO regarding its construction. But no step was taken by him till culmination of his term as DN. On the other hand, the district administration also paid no heed to this important farm-to-market road. The provincial chief executive or CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is requested to take prompt measures for the construction of the road in order to mitigate the sufferings of the residents of the area.

Aryan Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat