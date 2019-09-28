Dengue danger

As many as 10,013 cases of dengue have been registered across the country alone in this ongoing year. Punjab, however, tops with 2,361 patients. Sindh has 2,258 while there are 1,814 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 1,772 from Balochistan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is the world’s fastest spreading vector-borne viral ailment. So if immediate measures are not taken against the life-threatening dengue mosquito it will spread widely in the country and affect a large number of people.

Abdul Waheed

Kech

*****

The cases of dengue have been increasing day by day in Sindh. According to the Dengue Control Program, 2700 cases have been reported across the province.

Of those cases, 61 percent are male and 39 percent female.

The Sindh government needs to take some instant efforts to eradicate this deadly viral disease from the province.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur