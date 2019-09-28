close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

Police reforms

Newspost

 
This refers to the news story ‘Punjab’s soft ‘No’ to police reform package’. Time and again the idea of handing over the control of the police to the Pakistan Administrative Services resurfaces relentlessly.

Working of the police under the umbrella of ICS officers suited the colonial setup before Independence when the focus was on subjugating the local junta.

How can we expect police officers to work single-mindedly in the wake of all sorts of meddling by the politicians as well as by the general administrators? How can good management exist without adhering to the basic principle of unity of command? The police should be accountable to the people and the law of the land.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

