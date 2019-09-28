Nowell, Mako Vunipola set for England return

KOBE: England are set to have both wing Jack Nowell and prop Mako Vunipola available for the first time this Rugby World Cup when their campaign continues against Argentina next week.

Nowell has been sidelined with ankle ligament damage while Vunipola, brother of England number eight Billy, has aggravated an old hamstring injury. “You want your best players fit and they trained well. Mako is world class and Jack is also world class,” England wing Jonny May told reporters in Kobe on Friday after a squad workout.

England attack coach Scott Wisemantel added: “They are good... At this stage, we believe everyone will be available for selection.”England, however, could be without Piers Francis after the centre was cited on Friday for a high tackle soon after the kick-off of their 45-7 win over the United States in Kobe onThursday that left Eagles fullback Will Hooley concussed.

The 2003 world champions, England now have a maximum 10 points from their opening two Pool C matches after starting this World Cup with a 35-3 bonus-point win over Tonga. But they are expected to face a significant step up when they play Argentina in Tokyo on October 5.