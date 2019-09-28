Jones to make history as Wales unchanged for Australia

TOKYO: Alun Wyn Jones will become Wales’ most capped player when he leads out an unchanged team against Australia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Sunday.

Captain Jones, winning his 130th cap, will be making his 119th start for Wales since he made his debut in 2006. In total, with nine additional British and Irish Lions Test appearances, he moves onto 139 Test caps, joint fourth on the all-time list and level with former Australia captain George Gregan.

Jones will feature in the same pack that recorded an opening bonus-point 43-14 victory over Georgia in Toyota on Monday. “On a personal level it’s nice for myself and my family,” the 34-year-old Jones said of the record previously held by now-retired prop Gethin Jenkins. “But there’s a bigger picture which is the game. No one’s going to be worried by numbers on the stat sheets during the game—that’s my focus and how I’ll continue.”

Head coach Warren Gatland joked that “you need a bit of luck” when asked about Jones’ achievement. “He’s a great competitor, since he’s been captain, we don’t have as many fights at training, because he used to start most of them—that’s how competitive he is.

People who get to the top have a desire and a drive to be successful and he’s definitely done that. To become Wales’ all-time Test player with 130 caps is pretty special... hopefully there are many more to come.”Gatland added: “We’re very lucky to have him in the team and captaining the side.”