Choudrey’s elevation to House of Lords celebrated

LONDON: Former chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis, has said people like Zameer Choudrey are a great asset to both Britain and Pakistan for creating employment opportunities in both countries and benefitting the business growth. At a ceremony held at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane here to celebrate Choudrey’s elevation to the House of Lords, Lewis paid rich tribute to Choudrey and said he has shown leadership in areas of trade and commerce and he deserved to be in the House of Lords to play his role in progress of Britain from the Tory benches.He recalled their joint visit to Pakistan to meet Pakistani leadership and hoped that Choudrey will help further improve relations between the two countries. A large number of leading figures from various communities attended the event including Sir Anwar Pervez, host of the evening; High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria; federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry; parliamentarians from both Labour and Tory party and business leaders.

Choudrey was made a Lord in in recognition of his contributions to Britain’s domestic and foreign trade as a leading businessman and entrepreneur, his philanthropic work both in the UK and abroad, and his role as chairman of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan.

Sir Anwar Pervez’s son, Dawood Pervez, led the tribute and said how his father and uncle worked hard to build a vast business empire, now valued at billions of pounds. He said Choudrey was 12-years-old when he came to the UK from a village near Gujjar Khan and joined the business soon after finishing his studies.

“He was not born with a silver spoon and credit goes to him making the Bestway a successful business empire,” said Dawood, adding that people widely credit his father for the success of Bestway Group through his vision and planning but not many are aware that without Choudrey’s hard work and drive the group would not be where it is today.

In his speech, Choudrey thanked his colleagues and family for the support. He said being appointed in the House of Lords was an “immense honour” for him and he will do his best to live up to the expectations attached to him.

Choudrey paid tribute to his uncle, Sir Anwar, and said that it was one man’s vision which has gone on to help tens of thousands of people in many ways and without his leadership the whole group would not be a success story today. He said he viewed the UK to be the land of opportunity and looked forward to continue playing his role.