Zia Mohyeddin receives Jinnah Medal

LONDON: Renowned artist and intellectual Zia Mohyeddin has been presented with The Pakistan Society’s inaugural Jinnah Medal at the society’s 66th Annual Dinner in recognition of his services.

According to a press release, The Pakistan Society said Mohyeddin is universally acknowledged and recognised as a “true doyen of aesthetic and performing arts” in Pakistan. The event was held on Wednesday night at Lincoln’s Inn, in which leading British Pakistani professionals participated.

Founded in 1951 and based in London, The Pakistan Society aims to increase public knowledge in Britain of the arts, history, geography, economic life and institutions of Pakistan. Its patrons are the Duke of Edinburgh and the President of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi, in his message to society as its patron said: “As patron I would like to appreciate the commendable work undertaken by The Pakistan Society and its members. We consider the United Kingdom as a significant development partner of Pakistan. The two countries have historically enjoyed close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and understanding. It is our endeavour to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationships and forge a long-term partnership in diverse fields. I am confident that The Pakistan Society will continue to play its constructive role in bringing the two countries even closer together.”

Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said in his speech: “It is a matter of great satisfaction to see that the Pakistan Society has gained strength and increased its institutional capacity. It has successfully endeavoured to promote and deepen people-to-people contacts, through showcasing Pakistan’s rich art, culture and literary heritage to British Society. I believe it is time that we broaden our scope to include all diverse fields of mutual benefit to both countries, where there is potential and the need to build on strong people to people contacts and linkages.”

Guest of honour Sir Nicholas Barrington said: “In some ways the current world is in a sad mess, from which Britain and Pakistan cannot escape. What hope is there for the future? There is an affinity between our peoples and we need even closer links.”

The Pakistan Society Chairman Sir William Blackburne in his address said: “This year’s dinner occurs at a time of great challenge for both Pakistan and the United Kingdom. It is a tribute to both Pakistan and the United Kingdom that, despite all the uncertainties, our relationship remains one of mutual cooperation based on deep and firm foundations. One of the constants in this ever-changing kaleidoscope is the Pakistan Society, now in the 68th year of its existence.”