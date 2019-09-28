Modi dodges mention of held Kashmir at UN

NEW YORK: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broadly denounced terrorism in a speech at the United Nations but avoided any direct mention of Pakistan’s recent warning that India’s crackdown in the disputed region of Kashmir risks a war.

Modi told world leaders gathered at the annual UN General Assembly that India’s “voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage”.

On Friday at the UN Modi did not mention occupied Kashmir but touched on terrorism: “We belong to a country that has given the world not war, but Buddha’s message of peace. And that is the reason why our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and the outrage.”As Modi and Khan prepared to speak at the UN, residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir expressed hope that their speeches would turn world attention to an unprecedented lockdown in the region.

“We really hope these leaders will do something to rid us of conflict and suppression,” said Nazir Ahmed, a teacher on the outskirts of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-held Kashmir. “Conflict is like a cancer hitting every aspect of life. And Kashmiris have been living inside this cancer for decades now.”

As the General Assembly meeting unfolded, large rival protests supporting and opposing India’s action in Kashmir were taking place across the street from UN headquarters. US President Donald Trump has urged the sides to resolve their differences.