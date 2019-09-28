US wants ‘rapid’ easing of IOK restrictions

UNITED NATIONS: The United States wants New Delhi to quickly ease restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir, a senior official has said, declaring President Donald Trump’s willingness to mediate to ease tensions between India and Pakistan over the territory.

Trump met separately this week with both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who both addressed the UN General Assembly on Friday.

While Trump has forged a close bond with Modi, joining the Hindu nationalist at a massive rally on Sunday in Houston where the Indian leader boasted of his actions in held Kashmir, a senior official said that the United States had concerns over the clampdown in the region.

“We hope to see rapid action — the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained,” Alice Wells, the top State Department official for South Asia, told reporters.

India in August revoked the autonomous status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It detained a wide range of political leaders and restricted communications for ordinary people. While some measures have been eased, internet and cellular service has remained off for well over a month.

“The United States is concerned by widespread detentions, including those of politicians and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” Wells said. “We look forward to the Indian government’s resumption of political engagement with local leaders and the scheduling of the promised elections at the earliest opportunity,” she said.

“The world would benefit from reduced tensions and increased dialogue between the two countries and, given these factors, the president is willing to mediate if asked by both parties,” she said.

India, however, has long rejected any outside role on Kashmir and quickly shot down the idea after Trump mentioned mediation in a July meeting with Khan. The Modi government claims that its actions will spur economic development in the disputed territory and defends the restrictions as temporary means to ensure calm.

Wells characterised the rhetoric as unhelpful, saying: “A lowering of rhetoric would be welcome, especially between two nuclear powers.”