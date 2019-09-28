No clue to kidnapped kids

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police have not yet traced two children who were kidnapped ten days ago from Makkah Block of Pirmahal. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, expert police officials were probing the case and soon the abductees would be traced. Reportedly, police have interrogated several people mostly of gypsy and beggar families in this regard.