close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

No clue to kidnapped kids

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police have not yet traced two children who were kidnapped ten days ago from Makkah Block of Pirmahal. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, expert police officials were probing the case and soon the abductees would be traced. Reportedly, police have interrogated several people mostly of gypsy and beggar families in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan