close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Two held in minor’s marriage case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

SUKKUR: The police have successfully stopped an underage marriage, recovered a teenage girl and apprehended two criminals organising the ceremony in Jacobabad. Reports said the Thull Tehsil Police received a tip-off that a Nikah ceremony was to be held near Benazir Kanto and an underage girl was being forced to marry an elderly man.

The police raided and successfully recovered a 14-year old girl, daughter of late Ajmal Banglani. The report said the girl was sold by her uncle for Rs 0.4 million to a man who belonged to the Jafri community. An FIR was lodged against the accused allegedly involved in holding the Nikah of an underage girl.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan