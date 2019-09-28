Two held in minor’s marriage case

SUKKUR: The police have successfully stopped an underage marriage, recovered a teenage girl and apprehended two criminals organising the ceremony in Jacobabad. Reports said the Thull Tehsil Police received a tip-off that a Nikah ceremony was to be held near Benazir Kanto and an underage girl was being forced to marry an elderly man.

The police raided and successfully recovered a 14-year old girl, daughter of late Ajmal Banglani. The report said the girl was sold by her uncle for Rs 0.4 million to a man who belonged to the Jafri community. An FIR was lodged against the accused allegedly involved in holding the Nikah of an underage girl.