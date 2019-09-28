Two held in minor’s marriage case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The police have successfully stopped an underage marriage, recovered a teenage girl and apprehended two criminals organising the ceremony in Jacobabad. Reports said the Thull Tehsil Police received a tip-off that a Nikah ceremony was to be held near Benazir Kanto and an underage girl was being forced to marry an elderly man.
The police raided and successfully recovered a 14-year old girl, daughter of late Ajmal Banglani. The report said the girl was sold by her uncle for Rs 0.4 million to a man who belonged to the Jafri community. An FIR was lodged against the accused allegedly involved in holding the Nikah of an underage girl.
SUKKUR: The police have successfully stopped an underage marriage, recovered a teenage girl and apprehended two criminals organising the ceremony in Jacobabad. Reports said the Thull Tehsil Police received a tip-off that a Nikah ceremony was to be held near Benazir Kanto and an underage girl was being forced to marry an elderly man.
The police raided and successfully recovered a 14-year old girl, daughter of late Ajmal Banglani. The report said the girl was sold by her uncle for Rs 0.4 million to a man who belonged to the Jafri community. An FIR was lodged against the accused allegedly involved in holding the Nikah of an underage girl.