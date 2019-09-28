Peace Motor Bikers Rally reaches MUET, Jamshoro

SUKKUR: The ‘Peace Motor Bikers Rally’ reached the Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The rally was organised by the Cross Route Club (CRC), Lahore, to promote tourism in Pakistan that included bikers from Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Muridke, Gujrat and Rawalpindi. A rally of 65 bikers led by the CRC Chairman, Mukaram Tareen Jahangir and President, Salman Hameed Khokhar was welcomed by the Director CEAD Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar, faculty members and officers. The rally started on September 21 from Lahore and entered Sindh on September 23. The bikers also visited the historical places in Kashmore, Moen-Jo-Daro, Larkana, Dadu, Khudabad, Kalohora Graveyard, Gorakh Hill Station, Sehwan, Rani Kot and others.