‘FPCCI did not call for strike’

KARACHI: The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Alumni hosted a dinner in honor of Senior Vice President PFCCI, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to recognise his services for the business community. The reception was attended by senior office bearers JCI, FPCCI and leaders of the business community. The JCI is an international organisation having members between 18 to 40 years of ages and operating in as many as 110 countries.

Dr Baig shared his recent meeting with PM Imran Khan and his economic team. He clarified that the FPCCI has not called or endorsed any call for strike or closure of industries, adding that the Federation wanted to strengthen the government towards its endeavors for the economic revival and fiscal discipline. The Economic Head of US Consulate General, Chad Miner, talked about US-Pak trade relationship and the recent visit of the FPCCI’s trade delegation to Houston led by Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig. The Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, G.L.Gnanatheva, talked about Pak-Sri Lanka trade while President JCI Alumni Naseer Ahmed Sodagar highlighted the contribution of Dr. Baig for the business community. The dinner reception was attended by senior office bearers of JCI Alumni Khizer Qureshi, Danish Sheikh, Rizwan Ahmed, Sentaor Amanullah Kassim, Chairman Ramada Hotels, Anwar Qureshi, former justice Khawaja Naveed, Hanif Gohar, Abdul Sami Khan, Gulzar Firoz, VP FPCCI, Arshad Jamal, Commodore (retd) Akbar Naqi, Abdul Hameed Aslam and GM K-Electric Noor Afshan.