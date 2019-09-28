No small traders-FBR deadlock, says Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi on Friday stated that tax collection body will introduce a taxpayers’ friendly, easy, simple and effective audit framework in October.

In a Twitter thread FBR chairman stated that the purpose is to facilitate reasonable taxpayers. Inshallah taxpayers’ friendly, easy, simple and effective audit framework will be launched in the first week of October 2019. The purpose is to facilitate reasonable taxpayers. It will be designed to have a paradigm shift in tax culture.

Shabbar Zaidi also rubbished rumors of deadlock between small traders and FBR. As Chairman FBR I deny any deadlock between small traders and FBR. Traders are integral and useful part of the economy. As a regulator of tax we will accept all suggestions and recommendations placed by traders which are in the interest of economy and the people of Pakistan, the FBR chairman maintained.