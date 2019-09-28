Bid to smuggle arms foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The local police foiled a bid to smuggle a cache of arms and arrested one person on Friday. A spokesman for the capital city police said the cops on the Kohat Road near Arbab Tapu checkpost signalled a car coming from Darra Adamkhel. A total of 27 pistols, 19 rifles and 60 magazines were recovered from the vehicle. The driver of the car Taimur was arrested.
