close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2019

Bid to smuggle arms foiled

National

BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: The local police foiled a bid to smuggle a cache of arms and arrested one person on Friday. A spokesman for the capital city police said the cops on the Kohat Road near Arbab Tapu checkpost signalled a car coming from Darra Adamkhel. A total of 27 pistols, 19 rifles and 60 magazines were recovered from the vehicle. The driver of the car Taimur was arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan