close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2019

Officers seek disciplinary action against UoP spokesman

National

BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: The administrative officers association of the University of Peshawar has taken a strong exception to a "controversial" statement of the university's spokesman and asked the authorities concerned to initiate disciplinary action against the official.

The association through a formal complaint submitted to the vice-chancellor stated that spokesman for the university Ali Imran, who also serves as an assistant professor in the university, made "irresponsible statement" about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act in a television interview. He had stated in the interview that the provincial government made mistakes in the act, the association said.

The official had ridiculed the provincial assembly as well as the government, the officers said. They urged the vice-chancellor to order disciplinary action against the official and direct him to issue rebuttal of his statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan