Officers seek disciplinary action against UoP spokesman

PESHAWAR: The administrative officers association of the University of Peshawar has taken a strong exception to a "controversial" statement of the university's spokesman and asked the authorities concerned to initiate disciplinary action against the official.

The association through a formal complaint submitted to the vice-chancellor stated that spokesman for the university Ali Imran, who also serves as an assistant professor in the university, made "irresponsible statement" about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act in a television interview. He had stated in the interview that the provincial government made mistakes in the act, the association said.

The official had ridiculed the provincial assembly as well as the government, the officers said. They urged the vice-chancellor to order disciplinary action against the official and direct him to issue rebuttal of his statement.