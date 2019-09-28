Trainees from IRS Lahore visit Lok Virsa

Islamabad: Country study tour programme of the trainees of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa on Friday.

On arrival, the delegation of 42 probationary officers along with three faculty members were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum).