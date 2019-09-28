PAA delegation meets Sindh information minister discussed financial issues

Karachi: A delegation of the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA), led by its Chairman – Mr. Ali Mandviwalla held a meeting with the provincial minister of information and labor in Sindh, Mr. Saeed Ghani.

The delegates included; Vice Chairman of PAA – Noman Ahmed Nabi, along with members of the governing body; Mehmood Parekh, Waqar Haidery and the chairman of the Zone-A of PAA – Zeeshan Khan.

During this meeting the PAA delegation, represented the professionals associated with the advertising industry to inform the Sindh government about important matters and the challenges faced by advertising agencies.

The honorable Minister assured the delegation of his full support to this industry and discussed the settlement of outstanding payments, along with other key issues.

Speaking on the occasion the Chairman of PAA – Mr. Ali Mandviwalla said that; Today, we had a very fruitful meeting. It was a great opportunity to voice our concerns and inform the relevant provincial minister about the most critical challenges faced by the advertising and media industry. The honorable minister responded to our concerns, in a very frank and considerate manner and promised the earliest possible resolution of these critical issues.”

Mr. Saeed Ghani stated that; “We want the issues relating to media and advertising agencies, to be resolved urgently as a major priority. The Sindh government has already begun the formulation of an effective process to resolve the complaints relating to advertisements, by creating a transparent system.

Mr. Ghani further added: Our first priority is to nurture stronger relations between advertising agencies and media-houses, by creating an advertising policy that is absolutely fair and transparent.

The Sindh Government has already started the process for settling the dues of the advertising industry and the disbursement of payments has already begun. The advertising agencies should also play their role in the creation of this transparent and fair system."