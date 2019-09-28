Industries ministry inflicting Rs20 bn loss to exchequer Industries

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production on Friday told to the sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee that its 38 attached departments gave a loss of over Rs20 billion to national exchequer annually.

The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee held its meeting on Friday with the chair of its Convener Senator Sherry Rehman in which the audit paras related to Ministry of Industries and Production for the year 2015-16 were examined.

The Ministry of Industries and Production told the committee that if the ministry only runs Pakistan Steel Mills and Utility Stores Corporation then it could recover the losses of other attached departments but these departments have a problem of liquidity and it could be overcome through Public Private Partnership.

Giving the briefing to sub-committee of the PAC with regard to issues of governance and financial losses in the attached departments of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Amir Ashraf Khawaja told the committee that those departments who increased prices due to devaluation of rupee but did not the ratio of profit, were facing problems.

Convener of the sub-committee of the PAC Senator Sherry Rehman questioned whether the Ministry has any policy or vision to bring any industrial revolution in the country as currently there was de-industrialisation. She said the Auto industry two years back worked in two shifts and now it is shut down 10 to 15 days in a month and if it closed then more people will be rendered unemployed.

While examining the audit paras, the audit officials told the sub-committee of the PAC that 19 audit paras were settled at the level of the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) and sought the permission from the committee to send back the remaining 61 audit paras back to the DAC for consideration.