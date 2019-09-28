close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

Rana Afzal Khan dies at 70

Top Story

 
September 28, 2019

FAISALABAD: PML-N leader and former state minister for finance Rana Afzal Khan passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart ailment. He was 70. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 5pm at Crescent Ground today (Saturday).

Senior jurist, former speaker West Pakistan and Senator Chaudhry Anwar Bhinder has passed away. He was 92. He was buried beside Sufi Khwaja Barkat Ali’s grave at his native village Aroop. His Qul ceremony will be held at his residence in the Aroop village at 11am on Sunday (tomorrow).

