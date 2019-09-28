Has anger, commitment against terrorism, says Modi

United Nations: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the UN General Assembly stressed that the international community needs to unite against terror and work on consensus on fighting terrorism, which, he said, is among the biggest challenges not for any single country but for the entire world. "We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country but for all countries and for humanity. For the sake of humanity, the world has to unite against terror," PM Modi said in his address.

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi said there needed to be more anger globally about what terrorism was doing to humanity. "We belong to a country that has given the world Buddh (Buddha's message of peace), not 'Yuddh' (war)," said the Indian Prime Minister in a 20-minute speech in Hindi, in which he also spoke about India's fight against global warming and its development initiatives.