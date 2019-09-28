NA deputy speaker de-seated

QUETTA: An election tribunal here on Friday declared the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri’s victory from NA-265 (Quetta-II) null and void. The tribunal presided over by Justice Abdullah Baloch ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold re-polling in the constituency. Suri was elected MNA from the area. Balochistan National Party’s Lashkari Raisani had challenged the victory of Suri, who contested the 2018 general election on a ticket of the Balochistan Awami Party. The tribunal had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of both the parties on Sept 14.