Qandeel’s brother gets life term, six others acquitted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: A Multan odel court has sentenced Qandeel Baloch’s brother to life imprisonment and acquitted Mufti Abdul Qavi and five other suspects in the social media star murder case on Friday. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has welcomed the sentence, saying it is against the past traditions in which the family members mutually pardoned each other.
MULTAN: A Multan odel court has sentenced Qandeel Baloch’s brother to life imprisonment and acquitted Mufti Abdul Qavi and five other suspects in the social media star murder case on Friday. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has welcomed the sentence, saying it is against the past traditions in which the family members mutually pardoned each other.