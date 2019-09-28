close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NS
Nadeem Shah
September 28, 2019

Qandeel’s brother gets life term, six others acquitted

Top Story

NS
Nadeem Shah
September 28, 2019

MULTAN: A Multan odel court has sentenced Qandeel Baloch’s brother to life imprisonment and acquitted Mufti Abdul Qavi and five other suspects in the social media star murder case on Friday. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has welcomed the sentence, saying it is against the past traditions in which the family members mutually pardoned each other.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story