Sat Sep 28, 2019
AFP
September 28, 2019

Haggerty retains ITF presidency ahead of Davis Cup reform

Sports

PARIS: David Haggerty of the United States, who was behind recent changes to the Davis Cup, was re-elected as president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) until 2023, the governing body announced on Friday.

Haggerty, 62, who has been in the position since 2015, received 60.5% of the vote, more than double that of Indian Anil Khanna who was second. The former chief of the US Tennis Association also beat Canadian David Miley who had discussed going back on Haggerty’s changes to the Davis Cup format.

The 119-year-old competition has traditionally been structured around a 16-nation World Group, contested over four weekends during the year, but will now switch to an 18-team finals, with the inaugural edition in Madrid in November.

Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and his Kosmos investment firm brought the broadcast rights to the tournament which will be rivalled by the ATP’s new World Team Cup which will be held in January in Australia.

