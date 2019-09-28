Navy take unassailable lead at CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy took unbeatable lead in the 5th CNS Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Friday.

On the fifth day of the championship, two events in Rifle and Pistol categories were conducted. In the individual category of 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event for men, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Abdul Quddus of Navy-A won gold and silver medals, respectively. WAPDA’s Maqbool Hussain claimed bronze medal.

In the team category of this event, Navy-A won gold, Navy-B took silver, and WAPDA grabbed bronze medal. In the individual category of 50 metre 3-position Rifle event for men, Zeeshan Shakir, Aqib Latif, and Ghufran Adil of Navy-A claimed gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of this event, Navy-A won gold, PAF took silver, and Navy-B grabbed bronze medal. Navy are at the top with 60 medals (23 gold, 21 silver, 16 bronze). PAF are second with nine medals (three gold, four silver, two bronze). Sindh stand third with three medals (two gold, one silver).

WAPDA with eight medals (one silver, seven bronze) took fourth position and Punjab with two medals (one silver, one bronze) are fifth. FRA and ASF with one bronze medal each took sixth and seventh positions, respectively.