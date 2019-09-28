APTMA urges taxes’ withdrawal

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has demanded the government to immediately withdraw three percent regulatory duty, two percent additional Customs duty and five percent sales tax levied on the import of raw cotton so as to enable the textile industry to meet its requirements and fulfill its export commitments, a statement said on Friday.

APTMA Chairman-elect Dr Amanulla Kassim Machiyara said that the latest figures from Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and the domestic cotton prices show the current arrivals to be short as compared to the corresponding period of the last year. “Raw cotton prices are now higher than the import substitution and if this trend persists then the textile industry will be rendered uncompetitive, directly impacting our exports,” he said.

In addition, the industry required medium and longer staple cotton, contamination-free cotton and organic cotton, all of which were not produced in Pakistan and mills needed to buy that regularly to produce specialty yarns, which remained in demand throughout the year, he said.

Immediate and urgent action was required to take stock of the situation, he said, and urged the government to act without further delay.