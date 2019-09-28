close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

LCCI elects office-bearers

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

LAHORE: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president, respectively, of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for the next term, a statement said on Friday.

A formal announcement; however, would be made at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 30.

