Isn’t sacrificing growth at the altar of inflation economic extremism?

LAHORE: The government is still in a state of denial and is reluctant to admit the economy has moved from recession to depression that is deepening by the day as in the wake of this so-called economic stabilisation drive, the growth, if any, will take years to ensue.

Last 13 months have been plagued with broken promises, while the ruling elite continue to blame the past governments for the economic mess. First they promised a turnaround in 100 days after coming to power. The second lollypop was to wait for another six months for real economic revival.

Now the rulers are boasting good times would come in another two years. The households witnessed their already meagre living standards deteriorating after every promise with a deadline. Had there been a gradual even slow improvement in economy, jobs, and productivity people would have believed the government. Presently the state has lost its believability.

Economy was moving up during the entire tenure of previous government; problems started 13 months back. The current economic crisis is an investor confidence crisis. It is crisis of the absence of credible regulatory institutions. It is the crisis of absence of government's writ. It is the crisis of the absence of political will of the rulers. It is the crisis of the government’s competence.

Pakistan's economy is at a crossroad where economists are at loss to decide whether the country is passing through a recessionary phase or it has plunged in deep depression as is evident from job losses and closure of industries.

There is a fine line that differentiates recession from depression. A common joke among the economists is that when your neighbor loses a job it is recession and when you lose the job it is depression.

Some economists think a recession occurs when there is a fall in economic growth for two consecutive quarters and Pakistan has been facing this for the past six quarters. On the basis of this definition we are in deep recession. When the global economy goes down almost all countries suffer economically. But when the global economic situation is not alarming (as has been the case during August 2018-July 2019 period) and a country goes into recession, then that country is to be blamed for it.

As recession becomes deeper the unemployment increases, consumer confidence declines, production declines, exports suffer, and imports go down. If it continues for longer periods of 4-6 quarters it is something bigger than recession.

This deep recession creates depression in the market. Instead of going for further investment the entrepreneurs start running from pillar to post to save their enterprises. It is in fact close to depression. Pakistani economy qualifies as depressed economy from another angle. In case of depression the gross domestic product (GDP) of a country shrinks by at least 10 percent.

At the close of year 2017-18, Pakistan’s GDP was above $332 billion and has so far come down to $282 billion, a 15 percent decline.

What differentiates Pakistan's economic depression from others is the inflation continued to move up during the recessionary periods of past six quarters. Normally the recession of more than three quarters causes the inflation to go down. By fifth or sixth quarter of recession both the inflation and the interest rates come down appreciably. This has not happened in Pakistan. Sacrificing growth at the altar of inflation with the dagger of high interest rates turned out to be a débâcle. In fact, the intention of the central bank is not to trigger growth but to attract hot money instead of industrial investment.

A pet claim of this government is: it’s aiming for export-led growth. However there is little chance of increase in exports as there is little export surplus. Many exporting industries, particularly the spinning mills (over 100) have closed down. New capacities would have to be installed to create export surplus. At current bank markup and growing inflation it is not viable to make new investments. The so called stability achieved through import compression would be short-lived if we failed to increase our exports substantially.