FPCCI seeks single window facility to spur trade

KARACHI: Implementation of National Single Window (NSW) facility needs to be expedited for not only spurring trade activities, but also jacking up the country’s ranking on the ease of doing business index, an industry official said on Friday.

“The NSW will help smooth dealing with all the government agencies involved with the movement of traded goods including tax, immigration, quarantine, agriculture, fisheries, foreign affairs, central bank, etc,” said Daroo Khan Achakzai, president Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), speaking at a session at the trade body’s head office.

The NSW awareness session, jointly organised by FPCCI and PCAA, was attended by a large number of stakeholders.

Expressing concerns over Pakistan’s poor performance in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, Achakzai said,” Pakistan ranks 142 on the list of 190 countries in the ‘Trading across Borders’ indicator”.

He said to improve governance of cross-border trade regimes with other economies most of the countries were increasingly relying on trade-related single window system.

SM Muneer, former president FPCCI, ensured his full support and cooperation in creating awareness and accelerating implementation of NSW as most of the developed and developing countries had introduced such facilities to cut cost of doing business and speed up the business process.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, senior vice president FPCCI, emphasised on the need of upgrading Customs IT system, development of infrastructure, and linking all concerned departments with the NSW.

Baig further said all regulatory, legislative, and risk management documents with NSW should be aligned. He also underlined the need of developing mechanism for effective monitoring, resources allocations, timeline of outputs, foolproof protection, and cyber security measures.

The speakers were unanimous that the NSW was the need of the time to support trade facilitation through establishing linkages, simplifying cross-border formalities for trade and other economic operators.