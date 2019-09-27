Rain lashes upper parts of Hazara

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara division received heavy downpour on Thursday.

The rain, which was started in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts early in the day continued intermittently till 9am. Though the rain turned the weather pleasant, it created problems for motorists and passersby in Mansehra city. The water was flooding at Abbottabad road and Karakoram Highway, disturbing vehicular traffic.

The sanitation staff of Tehsil Municipal administration cleared a portion of chocked sewerage lines outside King Abdullah Teaching Hospital at Abbottabad Road.

“The Tehsil municipal administration should launch an operation to clear the choked sewerage lines and nullah alongside the main roads in the city and its suburbs,” Mohammad Adnan, a local told reporters. He said that during the rainy season, the passerby couldn’t walk on the road because of the blockade of nullah and sewerages lines.